Enhanced play area unveiled following £23,000 revamp

Published: 4:11 PM September 13, 2021

A youngster enjoys the new play area at Yaxham Village Hall - Credit: Breckland Council

Youngsters are now able to enjoy an enhanced play area which has opened after a £23,000 refurbishment.

The upgraded facility, at Yaxham Village Hall, was officially unveiled to the public over the weekend.

A new play area has been unveiled at Yaxham Village Hall following a £23,000 refurbishment project - Credit: Breckland Council

Children at Yaxham Primary School and the nearby area were specially invited to attend the grand opening.

The under-13s play park includes newly-installed climbing frames and environmentally-friendly flooring, while picnic benches have added to allow parents and children to enjoy the space together.

A brand new slide and climbing area has also been installed, and the existing swings revamped.

You may also want to watch:

The project had received a £5,000 contribution from Breckland Council's Inspiring Communities fund, which is supporting local groups within the district.

Breckland councillor Alison Webb opens the Yaxham play area with Ian Martin, Chris Couves and Bob Gust from Yaxham Parish Council - Credit: Breckland Council

Alison Webb, executive member for housing, health and communities at Breckland, was delighted to see the play area finally being used by local families.

She said: "I am really happy that our Inspiring Communities fund has been able to support this wonderful facility in Yaxham.

"Children and parents benefit so much from playing outside and meeting up with friends and family.

"I'm sure this new play area will be really well used by the local community."

Children from Yaxham Primary School enjoying the new play area at the village hall - Credit: Breckland Council

Taking place over a three-year period, Inspiring Communities is a £1m investment intended to break down isolation in the area.

It is also aimed at promoting positive mental health, while tackling issues around domestic abuse and County Lines drug dealing.

Yaxham's latest scheme was supported by Yaxham Parish Council, who organised and delivered the play project, and Yaxham Parish Charity.

A consultation regarding an additional area for older children is set to take place in due course.

The play area at Yaxham Village Hall underwent a £23,000 refurbishment - Credit: Breckland Council

Ian Martin, the parish council chairman, thanked local residents and fundraisers including councillors Chris Couves and Bob Gust, who were key players in bringing the village's vision to life.

He added: "It is great to have this play space safely open again, and available for the whole community to use.

"This is the completion of the first phase of the project which is for under-13s. The next phase will be to consult and raise funds for equipment for 13 to 17-year-olds."

A new play area has been unveiled at Yaxham Village Hall following a £23,000 refurbishment project - Credit: Breckland Council

The new play area at Yaxham Village Hall - Credit: Breckland Council



