New signs to 'put Dereham on the map' are unveiled

Published: 11:00 AM October 23, 2021

A series of new information panels have been unveiled in Dereham

A series of new wayfinding and information signs designed to "put Dereham on the map" have finally been unveiled.

The new signage, which provides directions for visitors and fascinating history about the market town, was officially presented on Friday (October 22) morning.

The new information panel in Dereham Market Place

Representatives from the county, district and town councils attended a special launch ceremony hosted by aboutDereham, which masterminded the project.

Established in 2018, aboutDereham is an organisation run by volunteers dedicated to boosting the town's prospects.

Its chairman, Mike Webb, hoped this latest success would be an example of things to come.

Dereham mayor Stuart Green unveils the information panel in Dereham Market Place

"What's important is that we got the three councils working together on this, and hopefully that's something that will continue into the future," said Mr Webb.

"These signs were something Dereham was really missing. They are what you expect when you are a tourist and you visit somewhere else.

"It's hopefully the beginning of people feeling pleased and proud to live in Dereham. And if they see these, perhaps they will want other things as well."

The finger post directional sign at the top of Church Street in Dereham

Funded by the trio of councils, the 14 information panels guide visitors around the town to its main attractions and landmarks including Dereham Windmill, Bishop Bonner’s Cottage and the Mid Norfolk Railway.

Each contains maps, interesting facts about the town's past and old photos of its most famous residents.

They were designed, in the main, by historian Sue Walker from Dereham Heritage Trust, and are complimented by a series of finger post directional signs.

A series of new information panels have been unveiled in Dereham

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, claimed the signs were "as good as any I've seen in the country."

He added: "They are fantastic - very eye-catching. They are alive with lovely colour and original photos.

"They are going to be of huge benefit because they'll put Dereham on the map. Visitors like to discover a bit of history and know where to go."

From L to R: aboutDereham's Carolyn Coleman, Dereham mayor Stuart Green, councillor Phillip Duigan and councillor Alison Webb

And Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for communities, said: "The signs are a wonderful addition to Dereham, not just for tourists visiting but for local people.

"A real benefit will be when people come off the railway and are shown the way to the town centre, which will help our shops as well."