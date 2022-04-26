Inexperienced traders offered rent-free pitch at Dereham Market

Young and inexperienced traders are being encouraged to get involved at Dereham Market - Credit: Archant

Inexperienced and young traders are being offered the chance to apply for a pitch at Dereham Market - with three months rent-free.

Dereham Town Council is giving budding traders to chance to make a name for themselves by getting involved in the Tuesday or Friday markets in the town centre.

Three successful 18 to 25-year-olds and another trio of over-25s will secure a pitch and will not need to pay rent for three months.

Dereham Market takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Market Place - Credit: Denise Bradley

Their businesses must be less than a year old and the scheme is being run on a first come, first served basis.

As part of the initiative, applicants must not be in direct competition with existing stallholders and will only be eligible to trade on Tuesdays or Fridays, not both. Dereham residents will be prioritised.

To request an application form, contact the town council by calling 01362 693821 or emailing generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org. You can also download a form by visiting derehamtowncouncil.info/new-trader-scheme.