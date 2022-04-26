News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Inexperienced traders offered rent-free pitch at Dereham Market

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:38 PM April 26, 2022
CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Young and inexperienced traders are being encouraged to get involved at Dereham Market - Credit: Archant

Inexperienced and young traders are being offered the chance to apply for a pitch at Dereham Market - with three months rent-free. 

Dereham Town Council is giving budding traders to chance to make a name for themselves by getting involved in the Tuesday or Friday markets in the town centre. 

Three successful 18 to 25-year-olds and another trio of over-25s will secure a pitch and will not need to pay rent for three months. 

Busy Market Place in Dereham, with people out and about in comparison to one year ago during the fir

Dereham Market takes place on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Market Place - Credit: Denise Bradley

Their businesses must be less than a year old and the scheme is being run on a first come, first served basis. 

As part of the initiative, applicants must not be in direct competition with existing stallholders and will only be eligible to trade on Tuesdays or Fridays, not both. Dereham residents will be prioritised.

To request an application form, contact the town council by calling 01362 693821 or emailing generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org. You can also download a form by visiting derehamtowncouncil.info/new-trader-scheme.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

The Busseys showroom in Dereham has closed and is set to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket

Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The rebuilt Beetley River Meadows Play Area has officially opened

Village play area unveiled after intense period of fundraising

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Stolworthy, from Brisley, near Dereham, was jailed for coercive control and attacking his former partner

Victim support charity slams sentence handed to domestic abuser

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

Property spotlight: Renovated period cottage near Dereham up for £395,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon