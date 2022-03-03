Awards to honour Dereham's finest in Jubilee year

Dereham Town Council, including the mayor, Stuart Green, is inviting the public to nominate unsung heroes for citizens awards - Credit: Archant

People in Dereham who have gone above and beyond for their community will be honoured as part of this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dereham Town Council is inviting the public to nominate unsung heroes they feel are deserving of a citizens award.

People in Dereham who have gone above and beyond will be honoured as part of this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Nominations will be whittled down into a shortlist, with successful nominees invited to a special reception at Dereham Memorial Hall later in the year, on September 10.

Similar awards were staged in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The town's mayor, Stuart Green, said: "These awards give us the chance to recognise hard work and commitment.

Stuart Green, the mayor of Dereham - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The Queen herself sets a great example of dedication to the country. There are a great deal of people doing similarly amazing work in Dereham and positively affecting people’s lives."

To request a nomination form, call Dereham Town Council on 01362 693821 or email generalenquiries@derehamtowncouncil.org.

Nominees must not have received a citizens award in the past. The deadline is July 15.