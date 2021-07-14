Plans proposed for community toilet scheme in town

Published: 11:27 AM July 14, 2021

The public toilet at the Cowper Road car park, pictured prior to its demolition last month. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Dereham Town Council has agreed in principle to develop a community toilet scheme for the town.

Dereham has just one set of public toilets, located at Barwell Court, just off the town’s market place.

Last month saw the demolition of a second set of toilets at the Cowper Road car park, which had been closed since 2008.

In a community toilet scheme, businesses and council-owned buildings allow the public use of their toilets, sometimes in exchange for an annual fee from the council.

aboutDereham chair Mike Webb explains the idea at a meeting of Dereham Town Council - Credit: Noah Vickers

The idea was initially looked into by a working group of the aboutDereham partnership and town council members, who were inspired by hearing about such a scheme in Kendal, Cumbria.

The cost of the Kendal scheme is £8,500 a year, including staffing, so the cost for Dereham is unlikely to be more than £5,000 a year, the aboutDereham group have said.

Subject to certain enquiries about the scheme’s practicality, the council voted by majority to develop the plan.

