News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Plans proposed for community toilet scheme in town

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:27 AM July 14, 2021   
The public toilet at the Cowper Road car park, pictured prior to its demolition last month. 

The public toilet at the Cowper Road car park, pictured prior to its demolition last month. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Dereham Town Council has agreed in principle to develop a community toilet scheme for the town. 

Dereham has just one set of public toilets, located at Barwell Court, just off the town’s market place. 

Last month saw the demolition of a second set of toilets at the Cowper Road car park, which had been closed since 2008.

In a community toilet scheme, businesses and council-owned buildings allow the public use of their toilets, sometimes in exchange for an annual fee from the council. 

aboutDereham chair Mike Webb explains the idea to Dereham Town Council, at its July meeting. 

aboutDereham chair Mike Webb explains the idea at a meeting of Dereham Town Council - Credit: Noah Vickers

The idea was initially looked into by a working group of the aboutDereham partnership and town council members, who were inspired by hearing about such a scheme in Kendal, Cumbria. 

The cost of the Kendal scheme is £8,500 a year, including staffing, so the cost for Dereham is unlikely to be more than £5,000 a year, the aboutDereham group have said.

Subject to certain enquiries about the scheme’s practicality, the council voted by majority to develop the plan. 
 

You may also want to watch:

Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calvin Beckett and Sandra Eglington on holiday in the lake District in 2019. 

Celebration planned in memory of man who died in A47 crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Dementia babies created by the Dereham Community Crafters

Campaign

Craft group making 'dementia babies' to help bring back parenting memories

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham

Football | Video

‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Landlord ready for Euro 2020 final

Ian Clarke

Logo Icon
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

Video

Watch: Fans jump for joy as England make it to Euros final

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus