Plaque set to commemorate town's historic employer
A plaque recognising a historic Dereham employer’s contribution to the town is set to be erected.
At Tuesday's Dereham Town Council meeting, councillor Phillip Duigan proposed placing a commemorative plaque on the old J.J. Wright's shop space, now occupied by Wilko and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill.
In its day, the business was a major employer, and is today part of Dereham's industrial heritage.
The business began in 1889 when John James Wright and Joseph James Wright set up a bicycle shop, which became a Ford dealership in 1912. By 1973, Wright's of Dereham had been sold.
“We can be quite proud of J.J. Wright’s,” said Mr Duigan.
“Certainly the people who used to work for them are still very proud of it and when we get a place for it and unveil it, I think a lot of them want to be there to see it unveiled.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Similar plaques commemorate famous Dereham figures John and Ellenor Fenn and William O’Callaghan. Plaques marking sci-fi author Brian Aldiss and artist John Craske are set to join them.
