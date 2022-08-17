News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Why is this play area still padlocked shut after more than a year?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:12 PM August 17, 2022
The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, has been padlocked shut for more than a year

The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, has been padlocked shut for more than a year - Credit: Archant

More details on the renovation of an outdated pay area will be revealed "shortly", according to the council responsible for the work. 

The entry gate for the play park off Sandy Lane, in Dereham, was first chained and locked back in June 2021 after equipment there was deemed to be unsafe. 

The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, was first padlocked shut in June 2021

The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, was first padlocked shut in June 2021 - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year, however, families expressed frustration that it was still padlocked shutwith little indication of any action. 

That pressed Breckland Council - which owns and manages the facility - into pledging a revamp which would "shortly begin".

But, another three months later, nothing has changed at the park itself, prompting the saga to once again become a hot topic for discussion among parents. 

A refurbishment of the Sandy Lane play area in Dereham is due to be carried out

A refurbishment of the Sandy Lane play area in Dereham is due to be carried out - Credit: Archant

Now, a spokesman for Breckland Council has indicated that an update on the planned refurbishment will be issued over the coming weeks. 

They added: "We will be updating local residents about our plans for the play area shortly."

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Dereham Coachways depot, Rashes Green, Dereham .For : EDPCopy : Emma KnightsPhoto : Steve Adam

Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Richard Hawker with the loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street

'Gunshot' manhole cover repaired

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Easton to North Tuddenham dualling has been granted permission

£200m A47 dualling work to start next year after government grants go-ahead

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The scene on the A47 in East Tuddenham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Delays ease on A47 near Dereham after four-vehicle crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon