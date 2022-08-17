Why is this play area still padlocked shut after more than a year?

The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, has been padlocked shut for more than a year - Credit: Archant

More details on the renovation of an outdated pay area will be revealed "shortly", according to the council responsible for the work.

The entry gate for the play park off Sandy Lane, in Dereham, was first chained and locked back in June 2021 after equipment there was deemed to be unsafe.

The play area in Sandy Lane, Dereham, was first padlocked shut in June 2021 - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year, however, families expressed frustration that it was still padlocked shut, with little indication of any action.

That pressed Breckland Council - which owns and manages the facility - into pledging a revamp which would "shortly begin".

But, another three months later, nothing has changed at the park itself, prompting the saga to once again become a hot topic for discussion among parents.

A refurbishment of the Sandy Lane play area in Dereham is due to be carried out - Credit: Archant

Now, a spokesman for Breckland Council has indicated that an update on the planned refurbishment will be issued over the coming weeks.

They added: "We will be updating local residents about our plans for the play area shortly."