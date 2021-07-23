Farmers hope to open egg shop in football club car park

Published: 3:22 PM July 23, 2021

The interior of the Little Green Egg Shop at Billingford - Credit: Oli Sexton

The car park of a Norfolk town’s football club could soon host an egg shop in a quirky metal container.

PR & G Sexton currently run two successful egg shops in the county and have applied to Breckland District Council [BDC] for planning permission to open a third in the car park of Dereham Town Football Club.

Farmer Oli Sexton, who runs the business with his brother, said: “The football club are keen because it’s revenue for them, I’m keen because its a location that doesn’t really affect very many people and will give me access to customers.

The entrance to Dereham Town Football Club, with the car park visible in the background, pictured in July 2019. - Credit: Google

“We’re moving local produce, with minimum miles on everything - it’s all good.”

The first Little Green Egg Shop opened in 2006 in Billingford and a second shop in East Rudham in 2015.

The eggs are farmed from free range birds and are delivered fresh from the farm to the shops - from white or brown chicken eggs to duck and quail eggs.

Some 11 objections to the plan have been filed by nearby residents, who cite concern over the appearance of the metal container and its impact on traffic and parking.

Addressing the visual worry, Mr Sexton said: “They are painted to suit the surroundings - they’re up against greenery so we make them green, and they’re actually quite pleasant inside.”

The exterior of the Little Green Egg Shop at Billingford. - Credit: Oli Sexton

“We have to think about it [how the containers look], otherwise it just wouldn’t work. We want people to look at it and think ‘that looks quite nice’.

The impact for parking would be minimal, Mr Sexton said: “[With] the area we’re going to be using, I don’t think [the car park] will be losing more than one space, if that.”

An aerial view of the football club car park. The location plan for the proposed shop has it positioned on the north-west corner. - Credit: Google

Similar objections had been raised by residents over the East Rudham shop, Mr Sexton said.

“A very high percentage of the people who were potentially against it to start with came along and now religiously buy their eggs from us.

“Very often they say to me, ‘we wish we knew as much as we know now, we’d never have opposed it.’ It’s been a wonderful addition to the community."

Both Dereham Town Council and an environmental health officer have said they have no objections to the proposal.

Planning officers are due to issue a decision by Tuesday July 27.