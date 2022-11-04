Memorial bench rededicated to woman who loved visiting public garden
- Credit: Breckland Council
A new memorial bench in Dereham's Queen Mother's Garden has been rededicated to a much-missed woman who visited every day.
Louise Turner would collect her two children each day from Dereham Infant and Nursery School, before walking to the walled garden to meet other parents while their youngsters played.
Sadly, Mrs Turner died in 2010 following a battle with cancer when she was just 41 years old.
In the years following her death, a wooden bench was installed at the Queen Mother's Garden in her memory.
And, as part of the recent refurbishment project, one of the new benches on the perimeter of the precious open space has been rededicated in tribute to Mrs Turner.
Earlier this week, her family and friends were delighted to gather and leave flowers at the bench.
They recounted happy memories of a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and aunt, who loved the garden for its peace and tranquility.
In recent days, it was revealed the Queen Mother's Garden would reopen to the public on Monday, November 7, after undergoing an extensive revamp.
New picnic benches, wheelchair-friendly paths, sensory planting areas and a community library have been added as part of the project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces.
The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to be named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983.
Plans to revitalise the open space - which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street - were given the green light back in February as a way to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
In addition to the aforementioned features, new CCTV and security gates have been installed over the past three-and-a-half months to combat anti-social behaviour issues.
Bird boxes have been designed by children from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School, while a new path makes access easier for users of the nearby Meeting Point centre.
And, to commemorate the Queen Mother, a new planting bed has been created with clematis Queen Mother, roses agapanthus and thousands of new bulbs.
A special dedication ceremony will take place at the garden in spring 2023.