Designs for revamped Queen Mother's Garden revealed

Designs for the revamp of the Queen Mother's Garden, in Dereham, have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Proposed designs for the refurbishment of one of Dereham's most precious open spaces have been unveiled.

Plans to revitalise the the Queen's Mother's Garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, were first revealed in January.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

And the project, intended to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, was given the green light in February after Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council agreed to work together.

Now, the councils have announced a number of new features for the walled garden, as well as a grand reopening ceremony to be held in the autumn.

Among the new additions will be games board and wheelchair-friendly paths.

Paul Hewett, Breckland's cabinet member for property and projects, said: “It’s very appropriate that we’re seeing a refurbishment of the Queen Mother’s Garden in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

"These are exciting plans. The ambition is to make the garden a green space in the centre of Dereham that will be attractive and accessible to all users, enabling our residents and visitors to thrive."

The Queen Mother's Garden is the UK's only public open space of its kind to be named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983.

The Queen Mother opening the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham in 1983 - Credit: Archant Library

To commemorate her life, the updated facility will have a planting bed to include Queen Mother clematis and agapanthus plants.

Other planned features are new picnic benches made from recycled material, sensory planting areas, new security systems to combat anti-social behaviour and a new access path from the adjacent Meeting Point dementia support centre.

Work will be funded by Breckland Council’s Market Towns Initiative and Dereham Town Council.

Stuart Green, mayor of Dereham - Credit: Archant

Dereham mayor Stuart Green added: "We’re delighted to be investing in this beautiful green space in the heart of Dereham, and very pleased to be working with Breckland Council to develop these plans to make the garden an accessible and attractive place.

"I look forward to seeing it become part of our celebrations of this very special Platinum Jubilee year."

The tender for the main contract to develop the gardens based on these plans opens from Thursday, April 28. To apply, visit breckland.gov.uk/contractopportunities.