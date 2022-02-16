Revamp of town's beloved garden given green light
Proposals to revitalise a beloved garden in Dereham town centre have been given the green light after a pair of councils agreed to work together on the project.
Plans to revamp the Queen Mother's Garden to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee year were first revealed in January.
The walled garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, was opened and dedicated to the Queen Mother back in 1983.
Also named Elizabeth, the royal even paid a visit to see the popular public space for herself.
But there have, in recent years, been calls from some in the town to modernise the public space and make it more accessible to different community groups.
And now, the scheme looks set to move forward after Dereham Town Council agreed to join with Breckland Council’s Market Towns Initiative group to jointly fund the work.
Stuart Green, the mayor of Dereham, said: "This is a huge opportunity to refurbish and revamp the Queen Mother's Garden to make it a place for people to enjoy again.
"It has needed a refresh for a few years and the time has finally come. Completing it in this Platinum Jubilee year adds to its prestige and legacy.
"It is great to work with Breckland Council to get this work done, improving the garden for many years to come."
Under Breckland Council's 'Thriving Places' programme, aimed at supporting town centres to thrive and prosper, representatives from both councils have been meeting to discuss proposals and designs for garden.
The refurbishment plans intend to deliver a fresh new space for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Paul Hewett, Breckland's cabinet member for property and projects, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Dereham Town Council on this prestigious project honouring the Queen Mother, especially during the Platinum Jubilee year.
"Our project team will now start progressing to the next stage of the project, and I look forward to seeing the finished garden thriving in the future."
The Queen is this year set to become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years of service.