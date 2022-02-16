News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Revamp of town's beloved garden given green light

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:16 AM February 16, 2022
Updated: 11:30 AM February 16, 2022
(6/10 Copy Jenkins/ Pulham...)Breckland residents and workers gather for the service held in Dereham

The Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham is set to be refurbished - Credit: Archant

Proposals to revitalise a beloved garden in Dereham town centre have been given the green light after a pair of councils agreed to work together on the project. 

Plans to revamp the Queen Mother's Garden to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee year were first revealed in January

The Queen Mother opens a garden in Dereham to commemorate her 80th birthday. Pictured with Mr Ison,

The Queen Mother at the opening of the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham in 1983 - Credit: Archant Library

The walled garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, was opened and dedicated to the Queen Mother back in 1983.

Also named Elizabeth, the royal even paid a visit to see the popular public space for herself. 

But there have, in recent years, been calls from some in the town to modernise the public space and make it more accessible to different community groups.

(7/10 Copy Jenkins/ Pulham..) The plaque outside Dereham's Queen Mother's Garden.

The Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham opened in 1983 - Credit: Archant

And now, the scheme looks set to move forward after Dereham Town Council agreed to join with Breckland Council’s Market Towns Initiative group to jointly fund the work.

Stuart Green, the mayor of Dereham, said: "This is a huge opportunity to refurbish and revamp the Queen Mother's Garden to make it a place for people to enjoy again.

"It has needed a refresh for a few years and the time has finally come. Completing it in this Platinum Jubilee year adds to its prestige and legacy.

"It is great to work with Breckland Council to get this work done, improving the garden for many years to come."

Under Breckland Council's 'Thriving Places' programme, aimed at supporting town centres to thrive and prosper, representatives from both councils have been meeting to discuss proposals and designs for garden.

The refurbishment plans intend to deliver a fresh new space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in 2022 - Credit: PA

Paul Hewett, Breckland's cabinet member for property and projects, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Dereham Town Council on this prestigious project honouring the Queen Mother, especially during the Platinum Jubilee year.

"Our project team will now start progressing to the next stage of the project, and I look forward to seeing the finished garden thriving in the future."

The Queen is this year set to become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years of service.

