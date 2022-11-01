News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Beloved public garden set to reopen after refurbishment

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:02 PM November 1, 2022
The Queen Mother's Garden, in Dereham, is set to reopen after undergoing a revamp - Credit: Archant

A beloved public garden is set to reopen after undergoing a much-needed revamp.

The Queen Mother's Garden, in Dereham, will reopen on Monday, November 7, having been closed for three-and-a-half months

The Queen Mother's Garden, Dereham, was opened in 1983 - Credit: Archant

New picnic benches, wheelchair-friendly paths, sensory planting areas and a community library have been added as part of the project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces.

Hugh King, the mayor of Dereham, said: "I am delighted to see this beautiful green space in the heart of Dereham reopen to residents.

"I would like to thank Breckland Council, local businesses and community groups for their involvement in this project, and look forward to seeing the garden flourish again over the coming decades."

The Queen Mother opening the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham (1983) - Credit: Archant Library

The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to be named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983.

Plans to revitalise the open space were given the green light back in February, as a way to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year. 

In addition to the aforementioned features, new CCTV and security gates have been installed to combat anti-social behaviour issues.

Bird boxes have been designed by children from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School, while a new path makes access easier for users of the nearby Meeting Point centre. 

And, to commemorate her life, a new Queen's Mother planting bed has been created with clematis Queen Mother, roses agapanthus and thousands of new bulbs.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council cabinet member for health and communities, said: "I'm pleased we've been able to deliver this exciting project on time, on budget and with the support of local businesses, schools and community groups.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council cabinet member for health and communities

Alison Webb, Breckland Council cabinet member for health and communities - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography 2021

"This space will enable residents and visitors to Dereham to meet up with friends and family, and provide a venue that will be suitable for public events."

Paul Hewett, member for property and projects, added: "I am delighted to see the gardens come alive once more.

"The new benches, community book swap cabinet, sensory planting and accessible pathways will ensure this is a true place of tranquillity and reflection for residents of all ages."

A special dedication ceremony will take place at the garden in spring 2023. 

