Revamp of beloved garden planned as part of Queen's Jubilee celebrations

The Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham is set to be refurbished - Credit: Archant

A refurbishment of a beloved garden in Dereham town centre is in the pipeline as part of this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Discussions are ongoing with a view to revitalising the Queen Mother's Garden as Queen Elizabeth II reaches 70 years on the throne.

The Queen Mother on a visit to the Dereham garden named after her in 1983 - Credit: Archant

The walled garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, was opened and dedicated to the Queen Mother back in 1983.

Also named Elizabeth, the royal even paid a visit to see the popular public space for herself.

It is hoped the renovation - being masterminded by Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council (DTC) - will modernise the garden and help it to become more accessible to different groups in the town.

A service taking place at Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Plans should come to fruition later in 2022.

Paul Hewett, Breckland's cabinet member for property and projects, said: "We are delighted to be working with Dereham Town Council on this prestigious project honouring the Queen Mother.

"The garden has tremendous potential to become a real gem in the town for its residents and visitors, and to become a learning space for nearby schools and residents with dementia."

The Queen Mother's Garden pictured in the snow - Credit: Archant

Representatives from the district and town councils have already met to talk over proposals and potential designs for the Queen Mother's Garden.

Plans are afoot to make the space more accessible and enhance biodiversity, including with the addition of sensory plants to stimulate residents with dementia.

New picnic benches could also be installed, alongside a freshly-created space for public art.

The Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham was opened back in 1983 - Credit: Archant

Any project that takes place would likely be delivered as part of Breckland's 'Thriving Places' programme, aimed at supporting town centres to thrive and prosper.

Dereham Town Council is set to consider the proposals at a meeting of the markets and buildings committee on Tuesday (January 25) evening, when it will make recommendations to the full council.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in 2022 - Credit: PA

The Queen is this year set to become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee - marking 70 years of service.

There will be a programme of events throughout 2022, with many taking place over an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.