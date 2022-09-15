Breckland voters urged to ensure they are registered

People in Breckland are being urged to ensure they are registered to vote - Credit: Nick Butcher

People in Breckland are being urged to check their electoral registration details are up to date - or risk losing their chance to vote in future elections.

Breckland Council is writing to households across the district with the details it currently holds on who is registered to vote at each property.

With district council elections due to take place in Breckland in May 2023, residents are being encouraged to respond to these letters.

The annual canvass enables the local authority to keep the electoral register up to date.

This includes updating the details of people who have moved house since the last election, or those who have become eligible after reaching voting age.

Maxine O’Mahoney, returning officer at Breckland Council, said: “The annual canvass is our way of making sure information on the electoral register for every address is accurate.

"To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for details in the post and make sure you respond."