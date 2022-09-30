Delight as play area redevelopment plans are finally confirmed
Campaigners have expressed delight after plans for the redevelopment of a play area were finally confirmed.
The Sandy Lane play park, in Dereham, has been padlocked shut for the last 15 months after Breckland Council deemed it unsafe.
The long wait for a replacement had led to widespread frustration among families.
But now, the local authority has revealed details of a £40,000 refurbishment which is due to get under way in November.
It means the once-popular amenity could be open again by the end of the year.
Harry Clarke, a town and district councillor who has long campaigned for the project to be prioritised, said he was pleased the saga would soon come to an end.
"I cannot be anything other than delighted and relieved that the play area issue looks to finally be resolved following Breckland Council's long-overdue announcement," he added.
"This will be greeted enthusiastically by the many families who have been disappointed by the closure for more than a year.
"I'm looking forward to a proper launch when the work is completed, involving those families who have commented both publicly and privately on this matter."
Amy-Jane Brooks, a town councillor who frequently used the play area as a child while visiting her grandmother on Sandy Lane, said she was "really pleased" to hear the facility would soon be upgraded.
However, Ms Brooks expressed frustration at local people not being given a voice during the planning process.
Breckland Council said it had taken advice from "playground experts" who have installed facilities across the UK to see what play equipment would be most suitable for the Sandy Lane site.
"I am really disappointed parents and children have not been consulted on what equipment is going to go in the play area," she said.
"They [Breckland Council] they had spoken to 'playground experts', but surely kids should be the experts."
Mr Clarke echoed those concerns, adding that it was "disappointing" families had not been consulted.
There were also calls from Mr Clarke and Ms Brooks for sufficient disability provision at the park.
The district council clarified that a number of pieces of the play equipment would be disability accessible.