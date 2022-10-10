Why this community has been dubbed Norfolk's first 'mindful village'
- Credit: Breckland Council
A community near Dereham has been dubbed Norfolk's first "mindful village" to mark World Mental Health Day.
Swanton Morley earned the tag after a number of residents trained to become mental health community champions.
The group learned new skills through Breckland Council's Mindful Towns programme, launched last year in partnership with Norfolk and Waveney Mind and Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney.
For six months they undertook a wide variety of training, including mental health awareness sessions and mental health first aid courses.
The aim was to equip trainees with the skills to confidently hold safe conversations, and the knowledge of how to signpost people to appropriate support.
The community champions are now applying their new skills at Swanton Morley community café, which they have established at the village hall in partnership with the parish council.
It offers residents a safe place to meet others while enjoying a hot drink and food, and welcomes the Breckland Community Food Bus on a weekly basis.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers face lengthy diversion due to bridge repair work
- 2 New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside
- 3 Why this community has been dubbed Norfolk's first 'mindful village'
- 4 'Norfolk's not up to it' - Locals strongly oppose 5,000-home town plan
- 5 Norfolk set for first autumn frost tonight with temperatures as low as -1C
- 6 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
- 7 Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham
- 8 Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room
- 9 ANALYSIS: Historic railway could be key to Norfolk's proposed new town
- 10 Martin Lewis issues helpful energy bill tip on Good Morning Britain
Alison Webb, Breckland Council's executive member for health and communities, said: "Vulnerable residents now have the chance to attend their community cafe, safe in the knowledge that volunteers have been trained to signpost them towards support.
"Now, more than ever, it is important that mental health support is available to everyone who needs it."
The Mindful Towns programme offers free mental health training and education to Breckland-based community organisations and small businesses.
Areas which engage with the scheme and put provision in place to enhance the mental health of local people are assigned 'mindful' status.
Training is delivered by Norfolk and Waveney Mind alongside Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney, and has been funded through Breckland's Inspiring Communities programme.
Roger Atterwill, chairman of Swanton Morley Parish Council and district ward member, added: "As a parish council, mental health is very much at the forefront of our decision-making. Therefore, I am delighted to see the village recognised.
"In the future we hope to open a Men's Shed, which will support men who often find it difficult to talk about their emotions."
For more information, visit breckland.gov.uk/community/mindful-towns.