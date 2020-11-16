Busy road partially reopened three months after car crashed into house

Published: 4:40 PM November 16, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A busy road in Dereham has partially reopened three months after a car crashed into a house.

A 20-metre section of London Road in Dereham has been closed to traffic since a red Citroen hit the corner of a two storey house on August 10.

Norfolk County Council have now reopened the side of the road heading onto the high street.

A temporary closure remains in place heading out of the town to protect pedestrians and motorists from the unstable building.

The council doesn’t expect the road to re-open completely until May 2021.

Since the accident, residents have spoken of drivers mounting the kerb just inches away from their homes to avoid a short diversion.A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are keen to see the road fully open as soon as possible.

“Our understanding is that the road is likely to be able to reopen fully in about six months’ time, however this depends on the necessary reconstruction work being completed to the damaged home.”

Police were called to reports of a red Citroën hitting the corner of a two storey house at about 11.30am on Monday, August 10.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton helped free a woman in her 20s and infant from the car and make the scene safe.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called and both the woman and child were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Police confirmed that one person was in the house at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

A neighbour of the property that was hit, who did not want to be named, said: “I wasn’t here when it happened but I came home at around midday for some lunch and to see the dog. There were police and fire engines everywhere.

“It sounded like a horrible accident and I’m so glad everybody is doing okay.”

Diversion:

• Southbound: Drivers should turn left onto Station Road and then right onto Norwich Road. Motorists should then turn left onto Crown Road and follow the road to Neatherd Road/Wellington Road. Take the first exit at the roundabout to join the High Street