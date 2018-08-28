Fancy a walk down memory lane? Look at Dereham Carnival throughout the decades
PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 10 January 2019
As Dereham Carnival announces a one-off change for this year’s festivities, the Times has searched the archives for photographs of celebrations from years gone by.
Dereham Carnival 1924
Do you recognise anyone from these photos? Or do you have any interesting stories from previous carnival events? Maybe some of these photos will stir up some exciting memories from your time spent in the parade.
This will be the fourth time the event has been put on following its revival after a 22-year gap.
The event typically takes the format of a fun run ahead of the parade through the town, followed by an afternoon of activities and music on the town’s recreation ground.
- Share your photographs of Dereham Carnival past and present on the Dereham Times Facebook pages.
those were teh days that were (7/8 EDI Pulham copy) The Stepping Out Club join in the Dereham carnival .
those were the years that were - look back
dereham carnival 1990s float
Dereham Carnival 2012
Dereham Carnival 2012
Shipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Aimee Southam and Donna Mays from Shipdham Guides and Brownies win First Prize at the Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Annabell Bennett enjoying the Dereham Carnival Parade. Picture: Nick Butcher
Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
(9/12EDI) 1968 carnival queen Tessa Greenacre.
Dereham Carnival 2012
c4766 dereham carnival
those were the days looking back to the carnival of 1984
Norfolk Elvis impersonator Jet Scream bringing Rock 'n' Roll to the people watching Dereham Carnival in the town centre on Sunday <0705> Photo: Bill Smith
(5/8 EDI Pulham copy) Ernest Pratt representing the Royal British Legion in the Dereham carnival parade.
(4/8 EDI Pulham copy)Dereham Carnival parade float winners.....the Forge Inn.
The Dereham Carnival parade arrives in the centre of town to cheers from crowds lining the streets. Picture: Antony Kelly
Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
First Dereham carnival for over 20 years, and the whole town was packed with people enjoiyng the event.
