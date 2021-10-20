News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Thousands of pounds given to surgery in Lorraine's memory

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:35 PM October 20, 2021   
At the cheque presentation at Hingham Surgery

At the cheque presentation at Hingham Surgery were, from left, Dr Conway, Lorraine Simons' grandson Ralph, nurses Lucy and Sally, Lorraine’s son James and wife Sarah and husband David. - Credit: Supplied by David Simons

A cheque for £3,328 has been handed over to a doctors' surgery that cared for a much-loved mum before she died.

Much of the money was raised through a charity cycle around Norfolk in memory of Lorraine Simons, who lived at Garvestone, south of Dereham, and died in March aged 66.

The funds were donated to Hingham Surgery, whose staff cared for Lorraine after she moved to Norfolk six years ago. She had a range of health conditions including Type 1 diabetes leading to kidney failure.

David Simons, her husband, said: "Lorraine would have been really proud of the money raised, more than 50pc coming from the sponsored bike ride.

"There was always a cheerful welcome at reception [at the surgery], nothing was ever too much trouble, despite the health complications."

The charity cycle - which took place earlier this year - covered a 100-mile route from Dereham, to Sheringham and around to Southwold, Lorraine’s favourite seaside resort.  


