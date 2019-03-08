Search

Community bake-off in Norfolk village judged by celebrity chefs and raises more than £2,000

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 13 July 2019

The Fox at Lyng bake-off. Pictures: Victoria Hunt

The Fox at Lyng bake-off. Pictures: Victoria Hunt

A Mid Norfolk community bake-off raised £2,037 and was judged by local celebrity chefs, Richard Bainbridge and Charlie Hodson

The Fox at Lyng bake-off. L - R Richard Bainbridge, Joy Kiddell, Alan Millar, Charlie Hodson, Victoria Hunt. Pictures: Victoria HuntThe Fox at Lyng bake-off. L - R Richard Bainbridge, Joy Kiddell, Alan Millar, Charlie Hodson, Victoria Hunt. Pictures: Victoria Hunt

The competition at the Fox in Lyng is hosted over a 12-week period and owner Victoria Hunt said: "We were so thrilled with the public support last year and the customers asked us to hold the bake-off again, so we brought it back for a second year.

"More people entered the weekly rounds this time and the competition really did raise the standards.

"It's great for building the community and I am really pleased that both Richard and Charlie were keen to be involved again."

All proceeds were donated to Friends of Lyng Primary School and Lyng's Wensum Valley nursery school.

Joy Kiddell will be recreating her winning entry on stage at the Holkham Christmas food fayre alongside Fox head chef Vic Rowling, Mr Hodson and friends.

Work underway on new business park - but which firms will open there?

The Dereham site based on Yaxham Road, off Napier Way, used to be home to the former cement manufacturer, Cemex UK. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk's largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

£500 reward after village building is daubed with graffiti

Local businessman Pablo Dimoglou, is offering the reward in return for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the people involved in the Graffiti. Picture: Pablo Dimoglou

Can you spot yourself in our Dereham Neatherd High School prom picture gallery?

Dereham Neatherd High School prom 2019. Picture: Malcolm Dent

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Community bake-off in Norfolk village judged by celebrity chefs and raises more than £2,000

The Fox at Lyng bake-off. Pictures: Victoria Hunt

