Community bake-off in Norfolk village judged by celebrity chefs and raises more than £2,000

A Mid Norfolk community bake-off raised £2,037 and was judged by local celebrity chefs, Richard Bainbridge and Charlie Hodson

The Fox at Lyng bake-off. L - R Richard Bainbridge, Joy Kiddell, Alan Millar, Charlie Hodson, Victoria Hunt. Pictures: Victoria Hunt The Fox at Lyng bake-off. L - R Richard Bainbridge, Joy Kiddell, Alan Millar, Charlie Hodson, Victoria Hunt. Pictures: Victoria Hunt

The competition at the Fox in Lyng is hosted over a 12-week period and owner Victoria Hunt said: "We were so thrilled with the public support last year and the customers asked us to hold the bake-off again, so we brought it back for a second year.

"More people entered the weekly rounds this time and the competition really did raise the standards.

"It's great for building the community and I am really pleased that both Richard and Charlie were keen to be involved again."

All proceeds were donated to Friends of Lyng Primary School and Lyng's Wensum Valley nursery school.

Joy Kiddell will be recreating her winning entry on stage at the Holkham Christmas food fayre alongside Fox head chef Vic Rowling, Mr Hodson and friends.