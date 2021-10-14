News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Coffee morning raises more than £2,000 for charity

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:39 PM October 14, 2021   
A Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at Toftwood Village Hall in Dereham

A Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at Toftwood Village Hall in Dereham

Hours of preparation paid off as a coffee morning raised a hefty sum for a cancer charity.

Pat Chinnery and friends made in excess of £2,000 as they held their third Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall. 

A Macmillan Coffee Morning held in Toftwood raised more than £2,000 for charity

A Macmillan Coffee Morning held in Toftwood raised more than £2,000 for charity

Fundraising stalls consisted of a raffle and tombola, as well as competitions including 'water or wine?', 'name the bears' and 'lucky balls'.

They were complemented by delicious homemade cakes of every description, size and flavour.

A Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at Toftwood Village Hall in Dereham

A Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at Toftwood Village Hall in Dereham

Despite fears that coronavirus would put people off, organisers were pleased to see dozens of people attend. 

"After setting up the nerves were creeping in," said Ms Chinnery. 

Toftwood Village Hall played host to a Macmillan Coffee Morning

Toftwood Village Hall played host to a Macmillan Coffee Morning

"We wondered whether people would come as there are still worries regarding Covid, but we kept tables and chairs apart. 

"I am delighted that we  raised a staggering £2,050. That was way beyond our expectations." 

The raffle prizes at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

The raffle prizes at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

The 114 raffle prizes were generously donated by a total of 29 local businesses. 

A 'lucky balls' competition was held at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

A 'lucky balls' competition was held at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

There was a huge selection of cakes at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

There was a huge selection of cakes at the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Toftwood

