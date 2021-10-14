Coffee morning raises more than £2,000 for charity

Published: 12:39 PM October 14, 2021

A Macmillan Coffee Morning was held at Toftwood Village Hall in Dereham - Credit: Pat Chinnery

Hours of preparation paid off as a coffee morning raised a hefty sum for a cancer charity.

Pat Chinnery and friends made in excess of £2,000 as they held their third Macmillan Coffee Morning at Toftwood Village Hall.

Fundraising stalls consisted of a raffle and tombola, as well as competitions including 'water or wine?', 'name the bears' and 'lucky balls'.

They were complemented by delicious homemade cakes of every description, size and flavour.

Despite fears that coronavirus would put people off, organisers were pleased to see dozens of people attend.

"After setting up the nerves were creeping in," said Ms Chinnery.

"We wondered whether people would come as there are still worries regarding Covid, but we kept tables and chairs apart.

"I am delighted that we raised a staggering £2,050. That was way beyond our expectations."

The 114 raffle prizes were generously donated by a total of 29 local businesses.

