Inaugural football tournament honours fathers affected by baby bereavement

'Up The Tics', the winning team at Maddison's Movement's inaugural 'Dad's Matter Football Tournament'. Picture: Maddison's Movement Archant

A five-a-side football tournament raised more than £1,500 for a hospital's new baby bereavement facility.

Nine teams gathered at The FDC Bowthorpe Park for the inaugural 'Dads Matter Football Tournament' on Sunday, September 22, held in honour of fathers affected by the loss of a baby.

The event was organised by Joel Brien, whose friend Jason Hunt and his wife, Ashleigh, lost their daughter Maddison when she was just 24 weeks and five days old.

Shortly afterwards the Dereham couple formed Maddison's Movement, with the aim of breaking down the stigma surrounding baby loss.

At Sunday's tournament it was 'Up The Tics' who eventually emerged victorious, before teams gathered at The Railway Tavern in Dereham for a raffle and live music from Danstar.

Mr Hunt and Mr Brien then auctioned off a signed Norwich City shirt and a pair of boots signed by local Canaries star Todd Cantwell.

A total of £1,688.16 was raised, which will go towards the new baby bereavement suite set to open at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.