Man arrested after walking back into service station he is suspected to have stolen from

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from on Yaxham Road in Dereham.

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from while a police officer was inside conducting his investigations.

Food items were stolen from a service station on Yaxham Road in Dereham at 2.05am on Tuesday and a police officer arrived at the premises later in the morning to look into what had happened.

At 8:06am, while the officer was still there conducting investigations, the man who is suspected to have carried out the theft walked back into the service station and was subsequently arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and breaking court bail conditions and remains in custody.

