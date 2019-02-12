Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested after walking back into service station he is suspected to have stolen from

PUBLISHED: 19:10 26 February 2019

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from on Yaxham Road in Dereham. Photo: James Bass.

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from on Yaxham Road in Dereham. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from while a police officer was inside conducting his investigations.

Food items were stolen from a service station on Yaxham Road in Dereham at 2.05am on Tuesday and a police officer arrived at the premises later in the morning to look into what had happened.

At 8:06am, while the officer was still there conducting investigations, the man who is suspected to have carried out the theft walked back into the service station and was subsequently arrested.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and breaking court bail conditions and remains in custody.

A tweet from Breckland Police said: “Join Shop Watch and combat theft.

“Contact your #SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) for info.”

Most Read

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

New shop in rural village aiming to provide ‘saving grace’ for locals

The Lodge at North Tuddenham. Picture: Ian Burt

Car windows smashed in incidents of criminal damage

Police are appealing for witnesses after car windows were smashed in Toftwood, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

New shop in rural village aiming to provide ‘saving grace’ for locals

The Lodge at North Tuddenham. Picture: Ian Burt

Car windows smashed in incidents of criminal damage

Police are appealing for witnesses after car windows were smashed in Toftwood, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham and Swaffham go head-to-head in Norfolk Senior Cup semi-finals

Dereham Town players remember young Denver Clinton with a minute's applause before their home game against Brentwood Town on Saturday Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Man arrested after walking back into service station he is suspected to have stolen from

A man in his 20s was arrested after walking back into a service station he is suspected to have stolen from on Yaxham Road in Dereham. Photo: James Bass.

Road reopens after morning crash on A47

A road traffic accident has caused delays on the A47 around Necton (the Tuns Road/Dunham Road turn off). Picture: DONNA LOUISE-BISHOP

Dereham Ladies just one point clear at top after second successive defeat

Norwich Dragons' successful under-10 girls team face the camera at King's Lynn Picture: CLUB

Norfolk park launches wildlife events series to ‘charm and inspire’ nature lovers

An aerial shot of Pensthorpe Natural Park. Photo: Aerial View Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists