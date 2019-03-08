Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man released under investigation following sexual offence arrest

PUBLISHED: 12:59 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 14 August 2019

A man arrested in Dereham in connection with a sexual offence has been released under investigation. Picture: Archant

A man arrested in Dereham in connection with a sexual offence has been released under investigation. Picture: Archant

A man arrested in connection with a sexual offence has been released under investigation.

Officers were called to Sandy Lane in Dereham shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, August 8, following allegations made by members of the public.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to watch a sexual act and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Following the initial arrest, police urged members of the public to refrain from posting material relating to the proceedings on social media.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active.

"The rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon."

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Driver banned after injuring three children in 60mph crash

Jordan Giles has been banned from driving for four months after a three car collision on the B1145 at Aylsham. Picture: Google

Driver found to be three times over the legal limit

Police are appealing for information following theft of motocross bike. Picture: James Bass

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Driver banned after injuring three children in 60mph crash

Jordan Giles has been banned from driving for four months after a three car collision on the B1145 at Aylsham. Picture: Google

Driver found to be three times over the legal limit

Police are appealing for information following theft of motocross bike. Picture: James Bass

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Dereham Times

Man released under investigation following sexual offence arrest

A man arrested in Dereham in connection with a sexual offence has been released under investigation. Picture: Archant

Ram-raided shop officially reopens 16 months later

Father and son George, left, and Douglas Johnson welcome the official reopening. Pictures: David Bale

Welcome to Deerham - treasure hunt reveals all about deer in Norfolk

A beautiful muntjac deer. Picture: Chloe Bartrum

‘I was pretty much gone’ - painter reunited with heroes who saved his life

Kevin Bird meets the first responders from NARS in Dereham who saved his life when he suffered cardiac arrest. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists