Man released under investigation following sexual offence arrest

A man arrested in connection with a sexual offence has been released under investigation.

Officers were called to Sandy Lane in Dereham shortly before 6.30pm on Thursday, August 8, following allegations made by members of the public.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of inciting a child to watch a sexual act and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Following the initial arrest, police urged members of the public to refrain from posting material relating to the proceedings on social media.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active.

"The rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon."

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101.