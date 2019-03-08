Updated
Man's body found in field
PUBLISHED: 15:44 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 October 2019
Archant
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in Scarning, near Dereham.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Police were called just after 12.30pm today (Monday 28 October) to reports a body had been found in a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning.
"Officers attended the scene and discovered the body of a man. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers remain at the scene."
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to a field off Bradenham Lane in Scarning shortly after 12.30pm following reports of a man in cardiac arrest.
"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the man had died at the scene."
