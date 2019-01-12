Search

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

12 January, 2019 - 14:59
The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man’s body has been found in water at Wells harbour by emergency services, police have confirmed.

Police and the coastguard made the discovery at about 9am on Saturday, following reports of a missing person.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers from Norfolk police and other emergency services including HM Coastguard have been working together on a missing person’s enquiry in Wells.

“Concerns for the safety of a local resident were reported earlier this morning.

“The search was conducted around the Wells harbour area.

“We can confirm the body of a man has been recovered from the water, and next of kin have been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“No further details will be released at this tine.”

