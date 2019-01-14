Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

TV star astronomer to perform science show in South Norfolk

14 January, 2019 - 13:06
Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Archant

TV star astronomer Mark Thompson is bringing his Spectacular Science Show to a community centre in South Norfolk next weekend.

The show, which has been performed around the country, aims to get children excited about science and features plenty of explosions and fireballs.

Mr Thompson, who is a presenter on BBC Stargazing Live, is to perform the show at Wortwell Community Centre to raise money for Alburgh with Denton Primary School.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the school.

He said: “The show is a little bit about teaching people, but it is mostly about getting kids excited about science.

“There will be lots of explosions, fire balls and foam shooting out of glass tubes.”

The show takes place on January 26 from 2pm to 3pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children.

Visit www.spectacularscienceshow.com/fads

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Woman ‘harassed’ over controversial housing plan that impacted ‘important hedge’

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

See inside some of the grandest family homes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Elizabethan Kirstead Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

‘They stand to lose anything special’: County Hall agrees controversial care charge changes

Families opposing controversial changes to social care charges outside County Hall. Picture: Archant

TV star astronomer to perform science show in South Norfolk

Mark Thompson presenting copies of his new children's science books to Alburgh with Denton Primary School. Photo: Mark Thompson

Fitness - I totally get how hard it can be

Making exercise part of our daily lives helps keep us healthy, says Darren. Picture Rick Kelly.

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists