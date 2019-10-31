Search

Advanced search

Master craftsman who has worked with Prince William joins the elite

31 October, 2019 - 18:02
Nigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

Nigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

The ancient art of blacksmithing is alive and well in mid Norfolk.

Nigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David BaleNigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

Master craftsman Nigel Barnett, who has worked with Royalty, has been awarded a silver medal from the Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths.

It means that he can now use the title Eminent Master Blacksmith.

Mr Barnett has run Fransham Forge, in Cranes Corner, Great Fransham, near Dereham, for about 22 years and has been a blacksmith for 40 years, starting when he was at school.

He said: "I went to Painters Hall in the City of London to get the medal. I got it for the work I did at Wells Quay, as part of the town's art trail.

Nigel Barnett with his silver medal in the sculpture trail at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David BaleNigel Barnett with his silver medal in the sculpture trail at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

"My work, Samfired was a 12ft samphire weighing 1.2 tonnes. It had to be something that was typical of Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

"Getting the silver medal means I am at the highest standard I can be, and I cannot get any higher. So when people are looking for a blacksmith, they cannot get any better. There are hardly any people in the East of England with silver medals, and I'm the only one in Norfolk, as far as I know."

Mr Barnett received a bronze medal from the company many years ago and said that a very rare Gold medal was mainly given after the blacksmith had died.

Nigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David BaleNigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

He added: "I'm doing lots of art commissions now and my work goes all over the world.

"I have worked for Prince William and Kate, through an architect, at their home in Anmer in west Norfolk, doing curtain poles.

"But my main income now is from teaching blacksmithing. I have taught the SAS, police, prison wardens, doctors, surgeons, and solicitors. I taught a woman who did set designs for Disney and many film stars, who I cannot name."

He also carries out restoration work and has just completed a Victorian verandah at a house in Norwich.

Fransham Forge can be visited from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturdays, 9.30am to 1pm, except the last Saturday of the month and bank holidays.

It offers a shop, gallery, a sculpture trail, blacksmithing courses and overnight accommodation.

Most Read

Teenager robbed at knifepoint in town’s underpass

The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘An isolated incident’ - Police offer reassurance following knifepoint robbery in underpass

The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

Sign left ‘hanging off building’ after being hit

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Teenager robbed at knifepoint in town’s underpass

The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘An isolated incident’ - Police offer reassurance following knifepoint robbery in underpass

The underpass where the robbery happened Picture: Donna-Louise Bishop

Sign left ‘hanging off building’ after being hit

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Master craftsman who has worked with Prince William joins the elite

Nigel Barnett at work at Fransham Forge. Pictures: David Bale

Market towns granted almost £400,000 investment to plan futures

Five Norfolk towns are set to see hundreds of thousands of pounds invested to plan their futures. Photo: Denise Bradley

Council warns of ‘risk to reputation’ over £800,000 office revamp

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Jacob-Rees Moggie and Jeremy Clawbyn among 100 cats moving to new heated shelter

Getting to know their new surroundings, the cats at Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall awaiting new owners. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dereham Carnival cancelled indefinitely as ‘no longer financially viable’

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists