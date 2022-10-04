Charity football match for brave youngster is rescheduled

Kayla Buttle, from Norwich, pictured with her dad Wayne - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A charity match aimed at raising funds for a brave four-year-old who is suffering from cancer has been rescheduled.

Several former Norwich City players will line up in a legends XI during a fun day for Kayla Buttle at Bradenham Football Club, near Dereham, this Sunday (October 9).

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan will play at Kayla's Family Fun Day - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A number of big names are due to play, including Wes Hoolahan and Robert Fleck.

The match was due to take place in August, but had to be postponed due to extreme heat.

Kayla, who lives in Norwich, suffers with stage 4 neuroblastoma and has undergone several rounds of treatment.

Her family are trying to raise £221,000 to enrol her on a bivalent vaccine clinical trial in New York, which aims to stop her neuroblastoma from returning.

More than £72,000 has already been raised.

Kayla's Family Fun Day will take place from 1pm to 8pm, offering food, drink and entertainment. Entry is £5 for adults and free for children.

To donate, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.