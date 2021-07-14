News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Village to enjoy weekend craft fair and dance-a-thon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:29 AM July 14, 2021   
All Saints Church in Mattishall

Live music and handmade crafts await visitors to Mattishall Sports and Social Club, which is running a charity fundraising event on July 24-25.

The event is being held in aid of the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, as well as Nelson's Journey, who support children and young people in Norfolk who have experienced the death of a significant person in their lives.

Organiser Penny Wright said both charities had links with the village and were in need of support.

The weekend is full of live music which starts at midday on Saturday with acts including Karen Bell, Johnny Flinton, Two Tons of Rock n Roll and V8 rockets.

On Saturday until 6pm talented crafters will be outside the club selling their range of arts, crafts, food, homeware and lifestyle products..

The weekend will be capped off on Sunday with the band Phyzical Party playing at 3pm.

