Mattishall Primary School pupils showcase their talent

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show with everyone from a hilarious comedian to talented musicians taking part.

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show. Picture MATTISHALL PRIMARY

All pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 are invited to audition and this year saw 39 applicants whittled down to 15 finalists.

Acts included singers, dancers, gymnasts, musicians, a baton twirler and a comedian display their skills.

The talent show final was watched by the whole school and was independently judged by the kitchen staff, Jo and Tracy and admin member Mrs Barber.

The winner was a group of Year 6 girls - Olivia, Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle and Lottie - who entertained the audience with a song they wrote called Our Journey. The song was about their time spent at the school.

In joint second place was a Year 1 dancer, Lily, and a Year 4 baton twirler, Esmee.

In joint third place was Year 3 accapella singers and actors Connie and Colette and Year 1 comedian, Alfie.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We look forward to this end of year treat every year. It was a great opportunity for us to see what hidden talents our children have.

" Some of the children are already preparing for auditions next year."