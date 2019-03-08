Search

Mattishall Primary School pupils showcase their talent

PUBLISHED: 16:24 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 24 July 2019

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show. Picture MATTISHALL PRIMARY

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show. Picture MATTISHALL PRIMARY

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show with everyone from a hilarious comedian to talented musicians taking part.

Mattishall Primary School held its annual talent show. Picture MATTISHALL PRIMARY

All pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 are invited to audition and this year saw 39 applicants whittled down to 15 finalists.

Acts included singers, dancers, gymnasts, musicians, a baton twirler and a comedian display their skills.

The talent show final was watched by the whole school and was independently judged by the kitchen staff, Jo and Tracy and admin member Mrs Barber.

The winner was a group of Year 6 girls - Olivia, Ella-Mae, Ellen, Evie, Isabelle and Lottie - who entertained the audience with a song they wrote called Our Journey. The song was about their time spent at the school.

In joint second place was a Year 1 dancer, Lily, and a Year 4 baton twirler, Esmee.

In joint third place was Year 3 accapella singers and actors Connie and Colette and Year 1 comedian, Alfie.

A spokesperson for the school said: "We look forward to this end of year treat every year. It was a great opportunity for us to see what hidden talents our children have.

" Some of the children are already preparing for auditions next year."

Most Read

Tributes paid to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes

Veteran stock car driver Horry Barnes. Photo: Graham Corney

New shop revealed for empty former Dereham DIY unit

After nearly four decades, Dereham DIY and Hardware closed its doors. Now the RSPCA is opening it as a charity shop. Picture: Dan Bennett

New hospital services and a pedestrianised town centre - is this the Dereham of the future you want?

The aboutDereham partnership has a vision for the town's future - do you share it? Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for dozens more homes in Norfolk town approved

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

More homes set for town after cash deal agreed for services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

