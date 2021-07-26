Sun shines on school's Midsummer Night's Dream

Published: 4:11 PM July 26, 2021

The sun shone down on Mattishall Primary School's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, with a beautiful background set designed by the children. - Credit: Mattishall Primary School

A Norfolk primary school has enjoyed the return of its annual Year 6 leavers’ play after the pandemic had made last year’s show impossible to organise.

Held outdoors to ensure a Covid-safe environment, this year’s crop of Mattishall Primary School leavers performed Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and were, fittingly, blessed with sunshine.

Mattishall Primary School children performed A Midsummer Night's Dream as their Year 6 leavers' production. - Credit: Mattishall Primary School

Deputy head Claire Findlay said the audience was “full of praise and smiles as they left” and that the children had organised the costumes, choreography and even the sound system by themselves.

“It was a real big team effort - they pulled everything together,” said Ms Findlay, who added that one child had even had to step into the role of one of the lead parts on the day of the production itself.

“They all knew each other’s lines,” she said.

