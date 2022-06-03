News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Volunteer hub organiser recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:19 AM June 3, 2022
Helen Brook has been awarded the BEM

A woman who stepped up to help her community at the height of lockdown says she is humbled to be included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Helen Brook, from Mattishall, near Dereham, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community. 

Almost immediately after the lockdown was introduced in March 2020, Ms Brook set up the Mattishall Volunteer Hub to provide practical help for vulnerable and isolated residents.

The 64-year-old ran the service across Mattishall and the neighbouring village of Welborne until restrictions had come to an end.

"I had a team of volunteers and most certainly didn't do it on my own," said Ms Brook.

"So many people in the Dereham area and beyond stepped up during the pandemic, and did so much more than me. I am no more deserving than anyone else. 

"I've been awarded this purely because someone put me forward, but it is lovely and a huge honour - especially this year."

