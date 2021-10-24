Potential resurrection of Dereham Rotary Club to be discussed at meeting

Published: 2:44 PM October 24, 2021

A meeting to discuss the potential resurrection of Dereham Rotary Club took place at Dereham Memorial Hall - Credit: Paul Wilkinson

Proposals to potentially restart a Rotary branch in Dereham are once again set to go under the microscope.

Dereham Rotary Club folded back in June 2019 due to a dwindling membership after almost 75 years in the community.

The then mayor of Dereham, Linda Monument, called it "a sad loss" for the town.

But plans for a reboot are firmly in the pipeline and were discussed during a "successful" meeting at Dereham Memorial Hall earlier this month.

And now, a second meeting is to be held from 7pm on Thursday, October 28, at the Kings Head Hotel on Norwich Street.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Paul Wilkinson, who chairs the Rotary district covering most of East Anglia, has previously said the emphasis of a new Dereham branch would be on allowing members to shape how, where and when they meet, and recruiting younger people.

For further information you can email Mr Wilkinson via paul@rotaryeastanglia.co.uk.