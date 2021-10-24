Potential resurrection of Dereham Rotary Club to be discussed at meeting
- Credit: Paul Wilkinson
Proposals to potentially restart a Rotary branch in Dereham are once again set to go under the microscope.
Dereham Rotary Club folded back in June 2019 due to a dwindling membership after almost 75 years in the community.
The then mayor of Dereham, Linda Monument, called it "a sad loss" for the town.
But plans for a reboot are firmly in the pipeline and were discussed during a "successful" meeting at Dereham Memorial Hall earlier this month.
And now, a second meeting is to be held from 7pm on Thursday, October 28, at the Kings Head Hotel on Norwich Street.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
Paul Wilkinson, who chairs the Rotary district covering most of East Anglia, has previously said the emphasis of a new Dereham branch would be on allowing members to shape how, where and when they meet, and recruiting younger people.
For further information you can email Mr Wilkinson via paul@rotaryeastanglia.co.uk.