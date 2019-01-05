Search

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

05 January, 2019 - 07:02
Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A senior manager at the region’s mental health trust’s troubled crisis service was previously dismissed from another NHS organisation for gross misconduct, it can be revealed.

George Garamukanwa, a trained mental health nurse who has been working for Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) for three years, has recently been appointed to a senior position in the crisis team.

NSFT refused to confirm his job title but it is understood he is the new clinical team leader.

But employment tribunal documents revealed he was fired from his post as a clinical manager for Solent NHS Trust in 2013 after he “appeared to have a vendetta” against two other members of staff.

NSFT director of human resources and organisational development Duncan Forbes said in the time Mr Garamukanwa had worked for them there had been no concerns raised.

Documents from the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) detailed how while at Solent Mr Garamukanwa had formed a personal relationship with a female nurse.

But when their relationship broke down in 2012, Mr Garamukanwa apparently grew jealous and suspected his former girlfriend was in a relationship with another female colleague. Both women denied this.

However a hospital disciplinary hearing found he was responsible for sending a number of malicious emails from a fake email address to work colleagues and trust bosses, the contents of which suggested he had been following the pair, and he was reported to police for stalking and harassment.

Mr Garamukanwa was arrested, although never charged, but evidence uncovered during the police investigation was then used by the trust to fire him for gross misconduct.

The evidence included photographs from Mr Garamukanwa’s smartphone and some private emails he had sent. The photographs included images of his former partner’s home and sheets of paper from a notebook showing the email addresses to which some of the anonymous malicious emails had been sent.

Mr Garamukanwa took legal action and argued the trust had invaded his privacy, but this was rejected.

Mr Forbes added: “Various checks are made when we offer a job to a potential employee, in line with NHS requirements. These include, for example, identification, references and checks with the disclosure and barring service and the relevant regulatory body for registration purposes, such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council or the General Medical Council.”

Mr Garamukanwa declined to make a personal statement.

