Mental health trust to be quizzed about death of 41-year-old woman

PUBLISHED: 15:55 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 04 October 2019

Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale

Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich. Picture: David Bale

The region's mental health trust will be quizzed about the death of a 41-year-old woman after a doctor complained about an "inaccurate" draft report it prepared.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake received a letter from Victoria Robinson's Dereham GP, Dr Klaus Koch, ahead of an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday, October 4.

And she adjourned the hearing to a date to be fixed to allow the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) to address some of his comments.

Miss Robinson died at home on September 17, 2018, with a medical cause of death given as bronchial pneumonia with multiple drugs toxicity as a contributory factor.

She had been under the care of mental health services in Norwich, Dereham and Wymondham, and had previously taken an overdose of prescribed medication.

In the letter, Dr Koch said the trust appeared to be blaming his surgery for Miss Robinson's death, and said it was "inaccurate".

Ms Blake said: "In the letter Dr Koch said mental health services are woefully inadequate at present and Miss Robinson's death was avoidable.

"I will write to the trust to ask if they would like to address me about his comments, and why I should not issue a regulation 28 report, where action should be taken to prevent further deaths.

"I might call on Dr Koch to also be present.

"The services appear to be blaming each other and there appears to be a lack of communication.

"There needs to be a proper place where communications can be shared."

Miss Robinson was a part-time cashier at Tesco in Swaffham and lived at Brooks Drive, Scarning, near Dereham.

Her nephew was staying with her at the time of her death and he discovered her body.

The court heard in a statement from her father, Peter Robinson, that she had never recovered from a family bereavement.

She was due to meet a mental health nurse, at her home on the day after she died.

Ms Blake said her preliminary view was that she would return a conclusion of misadventure.

