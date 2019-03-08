Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Legendary Norfolk sportsman puts record Commonwealth medal haul on display

PUBLISHED: 16:44 09 August 2019

Sport shooter Mick Gault (right) with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Mr Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals and OBE are set to go on display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sport shooter Mick Gault (right) with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Mr Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals and OBE are set to go on display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Medals belonging to the Commonwealth's most decorated sportsman are set to go on display for the first time.

A few of sport shooter Mick Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals, from Kuala Lumpur, which are on display at Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA few of sport shooter Mick Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals, from Kuala Lumpur, which are on display at Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mick Gault, from Dereham, competed in shooting at six Commonwealth Games and won 18 medals along the way.

His bronze in the 10-metre air pistol event at Glasgow 2014 brought him level with fellow shooter Phillips Adams, but Mr Gault's nine golds put him top of the pile.

Following a chance conversation with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham, they decided to put the medals on display and inspire the next generation.

Mr Gault said: "I'm a regular customer here and one day, when Andy and I were talking, he asked whether I'd fancy displaying them in the shop.

Sport shooter Mick Gault (right) with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Mr Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals and OBE are set to go on display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSport shooter Mick Gault (right) with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Mr Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals and OBE are set to go on display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"For years they've been sitting in a safe at home, so I thought the gallery would be a good place to finally put them on show.

"I wasn't actually very well when I won that last medal in Glasgow. I started to get heart problems and my vision went funny, but the doctor said I was okay.

You may also want to watch:

"My wife and daughter gave me a good talking to ahead of the final and winning that 18th medal was a great feeling."

Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Becoming the most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all time was a long-held ambition and Mr Gault was understandably delighted.

But, just a few months later, it became clear the 65-year-old wasn't really 'okay' when he suffered a stroke on Christmas Day as a result of an underlying heart defect.

"After that I decided I didn't want to shoot again," added Mr Gault. "I'd already achieved my goals - there wasn't anything left for me to do. I've done it and it's etched in history.

"I don't really miss it. I know if I compete it's bad for my heart and shooting was something that took over our lives for 30 years."

Mr Gault's record haul, as well as his OBE, will go on display at Norski Noo's from Monday, August 13, for the remainder of the school holidays.

"I think this can only be a good thing," said Mr Sullivan. "The whole principle is to inspire young people and show what can be achieved when you have a positive outlook.

"These medals - and Michael - are something unique to Norfolk and we should be very proud."

Most Read

Power restored to properties in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Brad’s Bash’ to remember much-loved cricketer who died following car crash

Dereham man Bradley Raper died following a collision near Thetford in October last year. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘It is just so addictive’ - Dereham woman wins multiple bodybuilding titles

Katie Da Silva, from Dereham, has enjoyed a string of recent bodybuilding success. Picture: Katie Da Silva

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed

Most Read

Power restored to properties in mid-Norfolk hit by power cut

A power cut is affecting households in mid-Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Brad’s Bash’ to remember much-loved cricketer who died following car crash

Dereham man Bradley Raper died following a collision near Thetford in October last year. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

‘It is just so addictive’ - Dereham woman wins multiple bodybuilding titles

Katie Da Silva, from Dereham, has enjoyed a string of recent bodybuilding success. Picture: Katie Da Silva

Driver injured after car flips onto roof

The flipped car on Norwich Road, between Smiths Lane and Walnut Grove PICTURE: Contributed

Latest from the Dereham Times

Legendary Norfolk sportsman puts record Commonwealth medal haul on display

Sport shooter Mick Gault (right) with Andy Sullivan, owner of Norski Noo's Gallery in Dereham. Mr Gault's 18 Commonwealth Games medals and OBE are set to go on display. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Richards name will live on’: Haulage firm bought out by Turners in £475m deal

Jack Richards and Son has sold 80% of its shares to Turners. Inset: Paul Day, managing director of Turners, with Lisa Richards, granddaughter and incoming managing director of Jack Richards and Son. Picture: Archant/Turners

Hoteliers to appear on new Channel 4 show hosted by Gogglebox stars

Hannah Springham, centre, with Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker. Pictures: Channel 4/ Freeform Productions

Hundreds set to take on coastal trek to help air ambulance save lives

Four 4 24 - Louise Langham-Hill Natasha Pickett Clare Johnson and Bev Macfarlane are walking 24K for EAAA. Picture: EAAA

Norfolk Police arrest man in connection with sexual offence

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual offence. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists