Search

Advanced search

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

03 January, 2019 - 16:33
George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

Archant

It has been a particularly momentous festive period for Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, who has got engaged.

George Freeman has got engaged to Fiona Laird. Pictures: George FreemanGeorge Freeman has got engaged to Fiona Laird. Pictures: George Freeman

The 51-year-old, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk since 2010, proposed to Fiona Laird while bending down on one knee on Christmas Day.

He had bought a ring which he wrapped up as a present under the Christmas tree.

The pair were childhood friends and, while he grew up in Newmarket, she was in nearby Ely.

They both have a love for East Anglia and horse racing.

He said: “Fiona, who is a theatre director, and I had been thinking about getting married for a long while.

“I bent down on one knee to propose. She said it was a bit old-fashioned but she said yes. Fiona is three years older than me. Her parents were teachers.

“We met again four years ago at a friend’s birthday. We were sat next to each other.”

He posted on social media: “Finished with a bang on a personal high as I finally got down on one knee after four years and proposed to my rock @fionalaird. And she said yes.

“I’m a lucky man to find someone who shares my belief in politics done properly. And is prepared to take in her stride the strains it places on family life.

“Thank you to my dear teenage children and many mutual friends, who’ve been such rocks of support to us all through some tough times. Here’s to 2019.”

In a post on social media, next to a photograph of her ring finger, Ms Laird, who has no children of her own, said: “Did I mention that my left hand now looks like this? Yes, George popped the question on Christmas Day, I said yes, and... we are engaged. My first marriage wasn’t much fun. “This feels MUCH more promising!”

Mr Freeman said it was too early to set a wedding date.

He added: “We are trying to buy a house at the moment in London, where Fiona lives, and we have to get through Brexit.”

Mr Freeman, who was previously married to Eleanor from 1996 to 2016, has two children aged 17 and 15.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Banned driver caught at wheel feared dad might ‘do something silly’

Robotham was pulled over in Tebbutts Avenue and gave his brother’s name and a date of birth. Picture Google.

Barber shop well attended on Christmas day as it gives out free haircuts to homeless and others who need it

Staff at Dads and Lads Barber Shop in the Cherry Tree Car Park in Dereham spent their Christmas giving free haircuts to those who needed a boost during the winter. Picture: Emili Spanton

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

Pupils from The Old School Hensted, including Nathan Birchenough( front) dressed for the part as they visit Norwich castle Museum to learn about the Romans. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Community raises £250,000 to save village pub

The residents of Beeston and the surrounding areas have raised enough to buy The Ploughshare pub. Picture: Ian Burt

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists