Nostalgia trip for bus and coach lovers

The sights and sounds of buses and coaches from the 1930s to the present day will be returning to the roads of Mid Norfolk for a special spring event.

The Mid Norfolk Railway, Bus and Coach Day is back for its fourth year and will include a static bus display at Dereham rail station.

Visitors will be able to travel by rail through the heart of the Norfolk countryside with trains from Dereham to Hoe crossing or Wymondham abbey.

And free bus services will be operating from Dereham to County School station and Yaxham station.

Joint event organiser Neil Chilvers said: “Konectbus is supporting the event again this year and will be bringing some of its modern fleet and there will also be a special offer for train travel for holders of a valid Konectbus ticket.”

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, May 12.