Heatwave parks steam engines and closes routes for railway

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:41 PM August 14, 2022
47580 arrives in Wymondham

47580 arrives in Wymondham - Credit: Ian Macdonald

A Norfolk railway has parked all its steam engines amidst the heatwave.

Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) has confirmed that all their steam-hauled trains will stay at the station during the soaring temperatures this weekend to lower the risk of line side fires.

The railway also announced that heat-related track defect meant it was unable to run trains to Thuxton and Wymondham on August 14 - but were running between Dereham, Yaxham and Thuxton only.

The weekend trains were planned to be steam hauled at the weekends, but the railway has decided that, due to the exceptional heat and the risk of trackside fire, until the weather breaks, all MNR trains will be hauled by heritage diesel locomotives.

The news comes as the public can once again catch a train to the MNR's Wymondham Abbey Station following a longer-than-planned line closure due to engineering issues on a section of the track that has now been resolved.

The railway parked steam engines back in July as temperatures soared.

Passenger at Wymondham Abbey wait to board the train as it arrives once again at Wymondham Abbey

Passenger at Wymondham Abbey wait to board the train as it arrives once again at Wymondham Abbey - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

MNR's resident BR Standard Class 4 Tank engine 80078 will return once the risk of fires has passed.

Charlie Robinson, chairman of the railway, said: “We know our passengers will be disappointed by the non-running of our steam engines but we, like all major heritage railways, have made the decision that we are not prepared to take the risk of causing a line side fire due to a spark from a steam engine.

“There have been two fires near our line that we are aware of so far. 

"Both were due to non-railway related causes, but the risk is very much there.”

The reopened track is already proving to be a big hit amongst tourists and train enthusiasts.

Mary Stolworthy from Toftwood Dereham travels to Wymondham to see her daughter

Mary Stolworthy from Toftwood Dereham travels to Wymondham to see her daughter - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

One of those on the train on August 13 was Mary Stolworthy from Toftwood, near Dereham, she said: “I like to use the train to get to Wymondham to visit my daughter Michelle, it has been disappointing not to use the train this year as I normally travel several times a year.

“I could take the bus, but I have to change and this is nicer and so it is good it is back, I just have to make sure I catch the last train back.”

Full details of the Mid-Norfolk Railway's timetable is available on the railway’s website www.midnorfolkrailway.co.uk

