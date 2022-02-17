Railway reveals plans and projects for 2022
- Credit: Archant
The Mid Norfolk Railway (MNR) has revealed a host of plans and projects for 2022.
Following a successful 2021, which included the visit of Flying Scotsman and the annual Polar Express experience, the MNR has unveiled another year of entertainment and important upgrades.
Based in Dereham, the heritage railway is currently closed for winter maintenance, but will reopen to the public on March 27 to coincide with Mother's Day.
The reopening will feature the resident BR Standard class 4 MT steam locomotive and the BR maroon-liveried vacuum-braked coaches.
Last year's kids-go-free tickets have been retained, making it an affordable occasion for the whole family.
Tickets are set to go on sale at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk, and can also be purchased on the day at Dereham and Wymondham Abbey stations.
Mid Norfolk Railway chairman, Charlie Robinson, said: “Everyone associated with the railway is looking forward to welcoming back our passengers, and Mother's Day is an ideal family time to mark the reopening.
"We are sure our passengers will see the difference that the long winter closure has allowed us to make for the better."
Most Read
- 1 'Magical' little boy Hector dies following brave battle with rare illness
- 2 New bin collection days for Breckland households set to be revealed
- 3 Hunt is on to find mystery £1m lottery winner from Norfolk
- 4 A day in the life of... A funeral director: What exactly do they do?
- 5 From 80mph gusts to disruption: All you need to know about Storm Eunice
- 6 Static caravans granted permission despite amenity concerns
- 7 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
- 8 Storm Dudley winds exceed 60mph but warnings the worst is yet to come
- 9 Revamp of town's beloved garden given green light
- 10 'It means so much to me' - Woman's plea to help find lost engagement ring
April will see a mixture of steam and diesel multiple unit running days until the 24th, which will feature the first diesel engine-hauled train timetable of the year.
During the winter closure, railway staff and volunteers have been carrying out a number of crucial engineering and development tasks.
Some have, however, taken slightly longer than anticipated to complete due to the ongoing impact of coronavirus.
Work includes resignalling at Dereham, giving the station and yard operational semaphore signals for the first time since 1969.
This project will increase capacity at the station and is an important precursor to the eventual reopening of the line to the north for full passenger service.
Other work has included the fitting of new timbers and point motors at Dereham, as well as maintenance of the Wymondham Abbey platform.
George Saville, general manager of the MNR, added: "This time of year - when the railway is closed - is so important.
"The railway gets the work done that keeps us going, and hopefully makes the railway better each year."