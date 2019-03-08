£25,000 resurfacing work to shut road overnight

A road in mid Norfolk will be closed overnight next month due to road resurfacing.

The B1110 Broom Green road, at North Elmham, near Dereham, will close for "essential overnight work" on Thursday, November 7.

Resurfacing will take place at the junction with Gateley Road and will take one night to complete if weather conditions remain suitable.

To minimise any disruption it may cause, the work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 6am.

Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while the work takes place.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes will be carried out at one end of the closure at any time.

The work, which will cost £25,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.