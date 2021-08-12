Mid Norfolk students celebrate strong GCSE results

Published: 3:07 PM August 12, 2021

Dereham Northgate students Jimmy Cockburn and Clara Arthurton were among those who received their GCSE results. - Credit: Supplied by Jimmy and Clara

Schools across mid and north Norfolk were filled with excited students opening their GCSE results on August 12.

It has been an unusual year for the cohort, who - due to the pandemic - completed a significant part of their studies at home rather than in the classroom.

Alastair Ogle, principal of Alderman Peel High School in Wells, said: "They are a fantastic set of results with students making exceptional progress in all subjects. Well done to all of the students but also their families, staff and our wonderful community which has supported them and the school over the years."

Zoë Galley and Duncan Hone, heads of Dereham's Northgate High School, said: "We are, as ever, very proud of our students. Their hard work and diligence - and that of Dereham Sixth Form College staff - has meant another extremely strong set of results. We wish all of our students the very best for the future."

Tim Gibbs, headteacher of Reepham High School and Litcham School, said: “This group of young people have had to deal with previously unknown challenges and have come through those with huge credit. The path to these results has been a different one than was expected, which in fact simply adds value to how well they have done."

'We're so grateful'

Dereham Northgate student Jimmy Cockburn was thrilled with the 8 grade and nine 9 grades he got in his GCSEs and now plans to go onto Dereham Sixth Form College.

He said: "Covid was certainly not something I expected to be part if my school experience, but it was. It's been confusing and worrying and hard in general but the school and the teachers put in so much work to help us students through and I'm so grateful."

Dereham Northgate student Clara Arthurton. - Credit: Supplied by Clara

Clara Arthurton, 16 and from Hockering, was also delighted with the straight 8s and 9s she achieved at the same school.

"I started in Year 7 very shy but left as deputy head girl and with embedded confidence which will benefit me infinitely. I am grateful for the opportunities that Northgate has given me.

Dereham Northgate student Jimmy Cockburn. - Credit: Supplied by Jimmy

Clara plans to go on to study science and maths subjects at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form.