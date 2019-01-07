Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts
A group of farmers are on “high alert” after items estimated to be worth hundreds of pounds were stolen during a weekend crime wave in mid-Norfolk.
A number of smallholders took to social media after electric fences, batteries, and metal gates were taken from their farms.
A caravan was also stolen but later recovered when it was discovered abandoned eight miles away.
Kathryn Cross, who lives near Wymondham, reported having energisers and batteries taken from her family’s farm and said the rural community would be on “high alert”.
“You put these items out of sight, off the road, so it’s not something they can just pick up,” she said.
“Those people stealing them are having to go right off the road to find the equipment and are completely trespassing.
“You try to protect your property as best you can but this behaviour puts livestock and people at risk if animals can escape onto the road.”
The first incident was reported to have happened sometime between 9am on Saturday, January 5, and 8am on Sunday, January 6, and saw an electric fence, battery and three metal gates stolen from a farm in Cavick Road in Wymondham.
During the same two days, between 6pm and 2pm, another electric fence and battery was stolen from an address in Barford Road in Colton.
Then on Sunday, January 6, officers from Norfolk police were called following reports of a theft at around 10.45am at a farm on Hall Moor Road in Hingham. Electric fencing and batteries were stolen.
A caravan was also taken on Thursday, January 3, from Mileham but was later found and recovered by police in Necton.
It is believed that similar items were also stolen from the Hardingham and Costo area, and animal feed taken from Lenwade.
When Norfolk Constabulary released its Norfolk Rural Policing Strategy Annual Report in November last year, it pledged to tackle rural crime by putting it “firmly in the spotlight”.
The report was released by Norfolk Police and the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner in conjunction with National Rural Crime Day of Action.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.