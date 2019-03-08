Dereham pub is one of Norfolk's newest polling stations

Landlord Mark Fryer at The Millwrights Arms pub in Toftwood, which will be a polling station at December's general election. Picture: Archant Archant

A Dereham pub is being used as a polling station for December's general election for the first time.

The Millwrights Arms, in Toftwood, will welcome voters on December 12 when Britain heads to the polls.

Toftwood residents are more accustomed to casting their votes in the village hall or social club, but a rare December election has necessitated a change due to scheduling issues.

As a one-off, voters will instead be using The Millwrights Arms' rear function room as they make their choice for Mid Norfolk MP, a seat being defended by Conservative candidate George Freeman.

For those who like to get their voting out of the way early, the pub will be serving full English breakfasts on the morning of election day.

Mark Fryer, landlord for the last 16 years, said: "Breckland Council came to me and said they wanted to hire the back room for use as a polling station.

"We'll be business as usual on the day. At the end of the day we're a business and this will get people through the door, some of which have perhaps not been in for a while."

The Millwrights Arms is one of eight examples of usual polling stations being changed in the Breckland district.

While the majority of polling stations will be the same as May's local elections, Breckland Council has urged residents to check their polling cards to ensure they know where to vote on December 12.

Voters can also go online to find out find out their polling station.

The full list of alterations is as follows:

- Kenninghall: Primary School to White Horse pub

- Swaffham: Leisure Centre to The Nicholas Hamond Academy

- Thetford: Carnegie Room to Guildhall

- Attleborough: Attleborough Christ Community Church to Baptist Church Hall

- Dereham: Mid-Norfolk Railway to Kings Head Hotel

- Toftwood: Village Hall to The Millwrights Arms pub

- Weasenham: Lambert Close Community Room to mobile polling Station on Village Green

- Dereham: Cricket Club to Football Club