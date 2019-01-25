Search

‘I feel like I can lift the world and make it a better place’ - Norfolk drag queen selected for Miss Drag UK final

25 January, 2019 - 13:01
Mr Dod has been selected to be a finalist in Miss Drag UK 2019 as his drag persona Miss Dee Licious. Photo: Ed Hollingsbee Design

Ed Hollingsbee Design

A local drag artist has caught the attention of the Miss Drag UK competition runners.

Kévin d’Odémont, known widely as Mr Dod, has lived in Norfolk for the last 16 years, after moving here from Belgium.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Hockering, near Dereham, worked in sales for most of his life, until eight years ago a car accident and the PTSD which came with it inspired him to change his career and focus on his mental health.

Mr Dod has made an impact locally as a fitness instructor who works with others on their mental and physical health simultaneously through innovative Laughter Yoga among other techniques.

Now, after discovering a passion for drag through watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and trying it himself in the last few years, he has also gained a following as Miss Dee Licious and stands a chance of winning Miss Drag UK 2019.

Mr Dod said: “I love drag mainly because it is empowering, challenging, and it is a great way for self expression and a great carrier for my mission of mental health, self acceptance and self appreciation.

“I feel inspired by the people around me for their lives and their own experiences and I mix it all and make a magic potion to give back to them.

“When I am Miss Dee, I feel even stronger, like I can lift the world around and make it a better place for everyone.”

Mr Dod was encouraged to enter Miss Drag UK after the competition team discovered his Instagram account - @mrdodfw – and sent him an application form.

Having made a successful entry, he will now take part in the finals in Folkestone in March this year.

Mr Dod said: “To win Miss Drag UK would be an incredible platform for Miss Dee to remind everyone that we all deserve love, that life is too short to worry about criticism, negativity, or people who are not behind you.

“I have so many events planned this year and no doubt with this competition I will be inspiring so many younger and older generations to focus on being themselves no matter what life throws at you.”

