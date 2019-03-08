Have you seen Stanley the missing pygmy goat?
PUBLISHED: 17:28 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 04 November 2019
Dog walkers are being encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for a goat who has gone missing near Dereham.
Stanley, a grey and white pygmy goat standing at just 3ft, was being loaded into a horsebox in Honingham on Saturday, November 2, when he suddenly ran off into nearby woodland.
He had been due to travel to a new home but panicked and managed to escape.
On Monday, Sarah Porter, who is leading the search, said Stanley had been spotted briefly since going missing but was "almost impossible to grab".
He is now thought to have strayed into woodland near The Earthsea School, off Berrys Lane and Mattishall Lane.
Ms Porter says he will be "lonely", "afraid" and will likely run away if chased or approached.
Stanley's owners - old and new - are very concerned for his safety and anyone who sees him is urged to call Sarah Porter via 07711865238.