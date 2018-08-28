Search

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 29 January 2019

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police were contacted after a mother claimed a man inappropriately touched himself and followed her and her three-year-old son around a supermarket in north Norfolk.

Abbie Davies, 29, from the Fakenham area, was shopping with her son in Morrisons in Fakenham on Monday evening and said she noticed the man on his own before picking up boys clothing and “touching himself inappropriately” and then followed her around the shop.

She has now contacted the police about the incident.

Ms Davies said: “He had walked down the isle and picked up an item of boy’s clothing and was touching himself inappropriately.

“I went to report him and went to the other end of the store. He had followed me down to the other end of the shop.

“He was quite obvious about it and not hiding what he was doing. He was watching me as I walked out the door.

“As he was following us around the shop he was just watching.

“I have had my door locked all day and haven’t gone out the house. I was frightened. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.

“The staff were really good, they walked me out to my car.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

