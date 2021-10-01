Who is leaving flowers for people in this mid Norfolk village?
- Credit: Stephanie-Jane Saunders
A mystery is sweeping a mid Norfolk village after vases of flowers began appearing along its main road.
The flowers were seen at various locations along Dereham Road, in Mattishall, earlier this week.
Attached to each vase was a note reading "a little gift to make you smile. Please take me home."
Among those to find a beautiful bloom was Stephanie-Jane Saunders, who saw them as she picked up her children, Makayla and Mason, from school.
"I was walking the dog when I saw these flowers dotted all along the road," said Miss Saunders, from Dereham.
"Community spirit is really good in Mattishall and it was lovely for the children to see the flowers when they walked out of school."
Mattishall is familiar with seeing kind gestures made by strangers.
In December 2019, wrapped Christmas presents were left along Dereham Road for children to take home.
Miss Saunders said she still did not know who was leaving the flowers, but added that it "definitely made me smile".