News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Who is leaving flowers for people in this mid Norfolk village?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:04 AM October 1, 2021   
Stephanie-Jane Saunders found flowers along Dereham Road in Mattishall

Stephanie-Jane Saunders found flowers along Dereham Road in Mattishall - Credit: Stephanie-Jane Saunders

A mystery is sweeping a mid Norfolk village after vases of flowers began appearing along its main road. 

The flowers were seen at various locations along Dereham Road, in Mattishall, earlier this week.

Attached to each vase was a note reading "a little gift to make you smile. Please take me home."

Stephanie-Jane Saunders found flowers along Dereham Road in Mattishall

Stephanie-Jane Saunders found flowers along Dereham Road in Mattishall - Credit: Stephanie-Jane Saunders

Among those to find a beautiful bloom was Stephanie-Jane Saunders, who saw them as she picked up her children, Makayla and Mason, from school.

"I was walking the dog when I saw these flowers dotted all along the road," said Miss Saunders, from Dereham.

You may also want to watch:

"Community spirit is really good in Mattishall and it was lovely for the children to see the flowers when they walked out of school."

Stephanie-Jane Saunders, from Dereham, with her children Makayla and Mason

Stephanie-Jane Saunders, from Dereham, with her children Makayla and Mason - Credit: Stephanie-Jane Saunders

Mattishall is familiar with seeing kind gestures made by strangers. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Your Say: What is Dereham lacking?
  2. 2 Rare sight of NASA rocket captured by photographer near Dereham
  3. 3 How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October
  1. 4 Norfolk beer garden named best in country
  2. 5 Market traders' fears over continued fuel crisis
  3. 6 Dereham man's epic quest to replace passport after naughty dog's antics
  4. 7 Public warned not to trespass on railway during Flying Scotsman visit
  5. 8 Police praise strength of victims of 'deviant sexual predator'
  6. 9 'Proud as punch' - Joy as Brisley Bell wins best beer garden title
  7. 10 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

In December 2019, wrapped Christmas presents were left along Dereham Road for children to take home. 

Miss Saunders said she still did not know who was leaving the flowers, but added that it "definitely made me smile". 

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kay and Tom Willmott, who run Elite Events Norfolk

Business

New events company expands to meet post-lockdown demand

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Drivers can expect overnight road closures between Dereham and Swaffham, due to repair work on the A47.

Overnight road closures expected on part of A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
People in Dereham have given their take on face coverings potentially being legally mandated again

Coronavirus | Video

Your Say: Should face masks be made a legal requirement again?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon