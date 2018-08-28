Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you know what’s going on? Mystery remains over empty land

PUBLISHED: 15:12 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 08 January 2019

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

It may be just a mound of dirt, but the mystery surrounding it has got residents of a mid-Norfolk market town talking.

Formerly occupied by Cemex UK, a section of land off Napier Way in Dereham has remained empty for half a decade while restaurants and a supermarket have been built-up around it.

But recently, commuters and residents of the town have noticed works vehicles and activity happening behind the metal fence on the site.

The Cemex factory, which previously made concrete building blocks on the site off Yaxham Road, closed in June 2012. In its heyday it employed dozens of people.

In February 2013, ambitious plans were unveiled to build a hotel and restaurants after businessman Andrew Scales submitted an application to redevelop the eight-acre site.

Some of these plans came to fruition and the land is now occupied by a drive-through McDonald’s, a Marston’s restaurant, and an Aldi supermarket. Previously, two national chains had been in negotiations to occupy a 50-60 bedroom hotel but nothing has developed since.

The original plan was to house three buildings on the site to include car parking and service roads - taking up about half of the space - and although there were no immediate plans for the rest of the land, it was assumed it would be a second phase of development in the future.

- Do you know what’s happening on the land off Napier Way? Contact reporter Donna-Louise Bishop by emailing Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

REVEALED: Empty armed forces homes could house half of Norfolk’s hidden homeless

Empty Ministry of Defence homes could house more than half of Norfolk's hidden homeless. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest hears how motorcyclist David Holmes was travelling at 97 miles per hour down the A47 at Honingham when he crashed with a turning car

David Holmes, who died in a crash on the A47.

Most Read

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Do you know what’s going on? Mystery remains over empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

‘The case is still being considered’ - Question remains nearly a year after A47 death

Flowers have been placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City legends and a team of soldiers raise hundreds of pounds in charity remembrance match

Norwich Allstars and Queens Dragoon Guards XI took part in an annuall game of remembrance to raise hundreds of pounds for Dereham's Royal British Legion branch. Picture are the organisers Paul Sandford (right of the cheque) and Neil Sturman (left of the cheque). Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

I thought a hair cut would be a treat, the eight year old was not convinced.

Thalia was finally convinced to lay back for the hair salon hair wash, but there was no way she would tilt her chin up. Picture Rob Silver

Dereham Town announce Adam Gusterson and Olly Willis as new management team as Harleston start search for new boss

Adam Gusterson is set to take over at Dereham Town after leaving Harleston Town. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists